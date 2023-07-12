**Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to name the organization that hosted the camp.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ballon camp in Albuquerque was held for teenagers.

Balloon Federation of America hosted the camp with the goal of providing hands-on education to the next generation of balloon pilots.

Although the weather has been an issue this week, campers were able to log some burner time, which is when they fly in the balloons.

“We hope they come back with a love of ballooning and a better understanding of what they need to become a pilot and what it takes to fly a balloon. There’s a lot more that goes into than hopping in a basket and putting fire in it,” said Rio Grande Balloon Camp Director Neida Courtney Bueno.

Camps are hosted across the county throughout the summer, and anyone interested in attending a future camp can learn more here.