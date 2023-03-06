ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation received a $22,500 grant from the Reeves foundation in support of Camp Adventure. Camp Adventure offers one-week camps for Carrie Tingley patients across the state of New Mexico and features a variety of fun activities.

They will have four camps all around New Mexico and one mobile camp in Roswell. Hosting 30-35 children per camp with an army of volunteers. If you would like to volunteer you can apply online and must be 16+, volunteers will be trained and have everything they need to be ready to help.

The Summer Camp offers adaptive activities for kids ages 6-19 with a variety of different disabilities. Activities include wheelchair basketball, cycling, archery, arts and crafts, etc.

Camp Adventure dates:

Albuquerque: June 19-23

Las Cruces: June 27-30

Farmington: July 11-14

Gallup: July 18-21

For more information visit carrietingleyhospitalfoundation.org.