Calvary Church offers online vacation bible sensation ‘Press Play’ for children

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Roxie Sharp, Children's Ministry Director at Calvary Church

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calvary Kids is the children’s ministry at Calvary Church. They provide biblical teaching in a safe, fun, high-energy environment for children nursery age through 5th grade. Now, Calvary Kids is offering a vacation bible sensation online called “Press Play.” Children’s Ministry Director Roxie Sharp provides details on “Press Play” and to get signed up.

“Press Play” will have videos on demand each day and downloadable crafts and activities June 7-11. There is no cost and no registration. Go to calvarykids.online.church for more information.

