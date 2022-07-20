ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is looking for artists to participate in a one-year paid initiative. The city is partnering with the national “Artists at Work” program which was created as a way to help artists stay afloat during the pandemic.

Through the program, four artists will receive a salary and benefits while they work with local groups on community projects. Candidates must be in need of full-time arts employment and be interested in local social impact initiatives.

The deadline to apply is August 26. For more information, visit the city of Albuquerque’s website.