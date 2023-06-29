ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sunport welcomes millions of travelers each year. And now they’re looking for musicians to help greet travelers.

“We need music to fill the Great Hall at the Albuquerque Sunport,” Leah Black, the outreach manager at the Sunport told KRQE News 13. “We’re really open. Pop, rock, folk, classical, jazz – the sky’s the limit.”

The airport is currently accepting auditions and will do so until July 15, 2023. To apply, musicians need to send a music sample (digitally) to sunportinfo@cabq.gov. The Sunport says musicians will be paid for their performances.

Recently, the Sunport has also put out a call for visual artists to submit applications to fill wall and sculpture space around the terminal. It’s all part of a big remodeling effort.

“When the renovation is done here, we’re going to have a dedicated stage for live music on the other [after TSA] side of security,” Black says. The idea is to have live music before and after security to enhance the traveling experience, Black explains.

The Sunport won’t have live music every day. But the plan is to have musicians each Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., which are relatively busy travel days.