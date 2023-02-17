ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for original artwork for the official image of the ninth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run in October of 2023. The county is seeking two-dimensional artwork for the image to be featured on the commemorative t-shirt, promotional materials, advertising, and social media.

Submissions are due Monday, Apr. 3 at 5 p.m. and the call is open to New Mexico artists of all ages. The winning artist will be paid $250, and will also receive a complimentary booth to sell their artwork at the event.

Submission details

The call is open to New Mexico-based artists only

The general theme for artwork is Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Must be original artwork created and owned by the artist

Two-dimensional illustrations only such as drawings, paintings, or graphic designs

JPG, TIFF, or PDF are the accepted digital formats for submissions

Photo or sculpture submissions will not be accepted

Full-color and/or black-and-white designs accepted

Dimensions must be no smaller than 8.5 x 11 and no larger than 11 x 17

To apply, send in an entry form to publicartprogram@bernco.gov. 2022’s artwork winner, Spencer Onorato, says, “The feeling of seeing so many people wearing my art was incredible and is a memory I will cherish.”