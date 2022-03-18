ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Arts Board is calling for New Mexico-based artists to submit existing works of sculpture art. The art is for a sculpture collection that will be part of the public art collection of Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square. Artists are encouraged to visit the building before submitting a proposal

According to a press release the proposed location for the sculptures is the hallway/bridge on the second floor of Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square. Low maintenance and durability of the sculpture is required and the materials must be able to endure direct sunlight. All submissions must be original works of art, artists can submit no more than three works of art for consideration.

The deadline for submissions is 5:00 p.m. April 20. For more information on submitting work and a complete list of requirements visit https://www.bernco.gov/community-services/blog/2022/03/15/alvarado-square-sculpture-call-for-art/