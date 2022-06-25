ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane of New Mexico and Calibers teamed up to raise money for the animal shelter. Calibers raffled off several prizes and all proceeds went to Animal Humane.

The shelter says money raised at Saturday’s event will all go toward helping animals in need, including medical support and training. “We have a donor subsidized veterinary clinic, we have a free behavior helpline, we have a safety net intake intervention program so if someone is looking to surrender their pet for medical, behavioral, or housing issues, but they’d prefer to keep their pet, we can sometimes connect them to resources to allow them to keep their pets,” said Erica Webb, senior director of development and marketing for Animal Humane of New Mexico.

People can donate to Animal Humane or find a pet to adopt on their website.