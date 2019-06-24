Cafe owner creates ode to ART Project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The controversial ART Project has caused lots of headaches for business owners since construction began in 2016.

It’s been one nightmare after nightmare. Traffic congestion, broken buses and business owners along Central say it’s been detrimental to their livelihood.

Now the owner of Cinnamon Sugar and Spice Cafe in Nob Hill is using her wit and her menu to poke fun at the project. Kanella Chronis changed the name of her popular meals to the ART Project Pile Up.

Kanella says this is one pile up you don’t want to avoid. She tells KRQE News 13 her Juan Tabo location has the same meal and ode to the once chaotic Paseo Del Norte construction.

Cinnamon Sugar and Spice Cafe moved to the Nob Hill location back in January. Kanella says she was a little hesitant at first, but that the business is doing well so far.