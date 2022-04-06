ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cactus and Succulent Society of New Mexico is hosting a spring show and sale this weekend. The organization hopes to teach people about the best kind of plants to grow in Albuquerque. The event will showcase several hundred plants with yard and patio plants available for sale.

Admission is free for the show and sale which takes place at the Albuquerque Garden Center starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit the Cactus and Succulent society’s website and Facebook page.