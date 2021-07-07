CABQ Transit Dept. recruiting drivers, offering incentives for new hires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a job, ABQ Ride is hiring drivers to handle its routes and is looking for as many applicants as possible. These are steady positions with competitive pay, benefits, and a city pension.

CABQ Transit Department Director Danny Holcomb provides details on the opportunity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, no drivers were laid off or furloughed and these jobs have the opportunity for advancement.

The city reports that many of the department’s key supervisors and all of its road supervisors are former drivers. Holcomb explains the department currently has over 70 openings for motorcoach operators (bus driver) positions.

Those interested in positions need a year of customer service experience and must have a driver’s license for two consecutive years. Drivers will then be trained to receive a commercial driver’s license to drive a bus.

The department’s new incentive program offers new hires a maximum bonus of $1,000 which is paid in installments. After completion of the probationary period, drivers will receive $250 and after nine months an additional $250 is paid.

Following the completion of one year, candidates will then receive $500. Transfers within the City of Albuqeurque will receive $500 after completing one year of employment with the Transit Department.

For more information about job opportunities, visit cabq.gov/transit.