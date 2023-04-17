ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city needs your help honoring those who give back to their community.
The ABQ Volunteers Advisory Board is seeking nominees for the 8th Annual Mayor’s Day of Volunteer Recognition.
Story continues below:
- Crime: 2 New Mexico teens face methamphetamine trafficking charges in North Carolina
- Local Sports: Behind the scenes look at New Mexico United’s opening home game night
- New Mexico: Recreational areas, roads in Jemez Ranger District closed due to flood issues
- Albuquerque: Wells Park expansion project gains steam
The winners will be celebrated during a ceremony on June 23. You have until May 12 to submit your nominations. Click here for more information.