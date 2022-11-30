ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Developers are getting a better idea of what the City of Albuquerque is looking for in its downtown housing project proposals. The housing project involves the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

The city put out a call for requests for projects earlier in November. On Wednesday, they outlined the application for developers.

Each project must add at least 50 units of housing located within one of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Areas. Up to $3 million in city funding has been set aside for projects.

“This is a call to try to implement as many housing projects as we can while we have this extreme housing shortage in our community,” said Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency Manager Karen Iverson.

The deadline to submit proposals is March 3.