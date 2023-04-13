ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque said it has secured more than $100 million. The money comes from capital outlay funds from the state legislature.

Officials said the funding will help build infrastructure for public safety, housing, homeless services, and more.

Some priority projects are listed below:

Southeast area Albuquerque Police Department facilities

Southwest Public Safety Center

Gateway Center

Construction of affordable housing

Redeveloping Walmart on San Mateo and Zuni

Trail improvements

Balloon Fiesta Park improvements

“The funding secured will transform Albuquerque over the next decade and help us build a city that is more vibrant and inclusive for all Burqueños,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “We are grateful to our legislators and the governor for their hard work to make meaningful progress on the issues that matter to our city and state”

To see a breakdown of the funds, visit this link.