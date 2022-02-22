ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city paid out more than $100,000 to the man arrested for vandalizing the Republican Party Headquarters. Albuquerque Police arrested Cameron McCall for spray painting “still traitors” on the building near Paseo and I-25 in early 2020.
The vandalism was caught on video. The charges were dropped a few months later because McCall didn’t look like the guy in the video, had a different kind of car, an alibi, and his cell phone put him somewhere else. That led to a lawsuit. McCall will collect $150,000 for the false arrest.