CABQ offering dog day at pool before closing for the season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The dog days of summer are winding down and the City of Albuquerque Aquatics Division is teaming up with the Department of Animal Welfare to host one heck of a tail-wagging event. Rio Grande Dog Paddle offers dog owners in the Duke City a chance to get their furry family members out to the Rio Grande Outdoor Pool before it closes for the season.

There will be a 50 person, 50 dog maximum in the pool at any one time. Leashes are required when pets are not in the water. Dogs that have been sick will not be allowed in the pool area.

Admission will be $5 per dog. All dogs must have current vaccination records. The event takes place Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a full list of rules, visit the city’s event page on their website.