ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of back-and-forth fights over where a possible central trash transfer should go, the City of Albuquerque looks to be eyeing a possible location right off the freeway near the big-eye.

The 12-acre lot off Pan American Freeway, just south of Candelaria, has been state property for decades, but it could soon be under City control.

When it comes to where the City could centralize transporting trash, multiple plans have been scrapped over a nearly seven years starting with the mayor canceling a Griegos and Edith transfer station in 2017.

Now, it looks like the city is trying again to find another new space, where neighborhood pick-up would be compiled before heading out to the West Mesa.

A council committee approved a component of a state land swap this week, giving up property on Menaul that the City bought in 2021.

“That appraisal appraised 1250 Menaul at 4.3 million, and the two parcels, it’s proposed to be exchanged for a combined value of 4.6 million,” said Planning and Policy Department Associate Director Petra Morris.

While trading the 15 acres of property at 1250 Menaul, the City is expected to get nearly an acre Downtown for the Rail Trail and also these 12 acres near I-25 and Candelaria.

The City has said it will use the Pan American Freeway property for its Clean City Programs, which supports graffiti, litter, and weeds removal, but new documents show the area could also “allow for easier access for a transfer station.”

This is something most people have agreed we do need in the past; the only hurdle has been where it goes.

KRQE called the City’s Solid Waste Department Wednesday morning to ask more about plans for a possible transfer station here, a spokeswoman told us they don’t have any updates right now.

The City’s side of the property swap still has to go through final approval that could come up for a vote at the next city council meeting in November.