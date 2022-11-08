ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A program that was started during the pandemic has been featured in recent talks amongst city councilors. The councilors are reworking how free fares would work on city buses.

Councilors have been pushing a proposal to end the “Zero Fare Pilot Program.” In the new proposal, rides would still be free but require a pass.

Anyone with student IDs, military IDs, veteran’s IDs, or ID showing they are 62 or older could simply use their ID as their pass. Councilors will vote on the new version of the bill at a later meeting.