ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is hosting its fifth annual “Cruzin’ into the School Year” event at Civic Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will feature free resources for students like haircuts, clothes vouchers, backpacks filled with school supplies, information about before and after school programming, and more. There will also be a car show, music, prizes, and more.
In addition to free haircuts, vouchers, and supplies, local providers will be on-site to perform back-to-school vaccinations and sports physical examinations. Pre-registration is required for the event. Families with multiple children must pre-register each individual child. Registered participants must be present in order to receive resources as quantities are limited. For more information, and to register, visit cabq.gov/cruzin.