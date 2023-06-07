ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing training for community responders C WORX is a passionate team making a positive impact in their communities and don’t back down in the face of adversity. They are committed to making a positive impact in their corner of the world by building cultures of care while providing training for community responders.

C WORX works helps first responders learn the neurobiology of safety, threat and connection. By learning about the neurobiology of safety, threat and connection, responders have the tools to recognize observable behaviors. This also helps first responders to firstly regulate their own nervous systems and also better understand and respond to the behaviors and symptoms displayed by individuals in crisis or emergency situations so they can provide more effective and compassionate care.

Also, by understanding how stress affects the brain and body, first responders can take steps to maintain their own well-being and resilience, and to support their colleagues. They learn to regulate their own nervous systems and also how to help other people regulate theirs.

Learn more about C WORX programs at http://www.cworxtraining.com/