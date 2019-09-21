Bystanders help mugging victim, confront thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What would you do if you saw a woman being mugged? A handful of Albuquerque locals rushed in to help.

Some Albuquerque locals were getting ready for a softball game at Los Altos Park Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. when they heard a chilling noise.

“We heard a scream from a lady across the street,” said bystander Frank Gonzales.

Across Eubank, they saw a man and a woman in the Sadie’s parking lot.

“They were tuffling,” said bystander Dominic Gallegos. “He was trying to take her purse and the next minute, I see him swing at her and she just dropped.”

According to a friend of the victim, she was mugged at knifepoint. The thief hit her in the head before taking off with her purse.

“It was a sad thing to hear and see,” said Gallegos. “But can’t let a lady get mugged in front of your eyes and not do nothing, that’s not cool.”

Those witnesses from across the street couldn’t just stand by.

“I don’t know, the instinct kicked in and just went after him,” said Gonzales.

They ran across the street and started looking for the perpetrator. Within ten minutes, they found him inside the hotel lobby at the Ramada Hotel.

“Saw a guy fiddling through a purse and first thing that came into my mind is, I think that’s him,” said Gallegos. “So I ran over there and scared him away, and all of us were there and it happened to be a bad day for that guy.”

“We just tackled him, grabbed the purse and said ‘don’t ever do that again,'” said Gonzales. “I guess his excuse was, he had to do it, he was made to do it. That was his excuse.”

Soon after the confrontation, they returned the stolen bag to the woman.

“Just help people,” said Gallegos. “Everybody needs to help people, kids, women, everybody. If you see something, jump in and jump into action. Help goes a long way.”

The bystanders said they didn’t have time to talk with the victim because they had to get back to their softball game, but a friend of the victim said she will be in contact with her saviors to thank them.

The bystanders said police arrived when they dropped off the bag to the woman. KRQE News 13 asked Albuquerque police if any arrests were made but have not heard back.