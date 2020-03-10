Buzz into Explora during Adult Night: Bee Friendly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Dig into the science of pollination, plants, and preservation. This month’s adult night at Explora allows guests to explore the world of bees.

Explora Visitor Services Facilitator Kristen Kinney and Rentals & Adult Programs Coordinator Tory Hajny visit the set to discuss the upcoming Adult Night.

On Friday, March 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Explora will host its Adult Night: Bee Friendly for ages 18 and older. Guests will have the opportunity to learn what to plant and when and to discover sustainable resources made with beeswax.

The evening will also include beeswax crafts, terracotta painting, and seed planting, a food truck, and local beekeepers will also be at the event. All of Explora’s hands-on exhibits will be available for guests to interact with in addition to live music.

“For all you bee fearers or people with allergies don’t fret there’s not actually going to be live bees at the night but we will have some deceased bees that we will be looking at,” said Tory.

The event costs $10 for adults and $7 for ages 65 and older or students or military with ID. Tickets can be purchased online.