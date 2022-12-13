ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free Buy Black Holiday Market & Conference is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. This event will include free financial workshops and other breakout sessions, along with some tasty food trucks on sight as well.

There will be a lot of diverse vendors selling all kinds of items. They will be more than 50 vendors. There will also be a presentation on how to do business in the city and how to find resources as a small business. This workshop is important for small business owners to pay attention to, often time small businesses don’t know the resources and promotions they need to make their small business successful.

This free event will be on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park Sid Cutter Pilots Pavilion. The address is 9401 Balloon Museum Dr. NE. For more information, visit aagacc.org.