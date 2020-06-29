Busy Albuquerque road finally getting a face lift

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the busiest and most neglected streets in Albuquerque is finally getting a facelift. right now crews are working to smooth out Lomas boulevard between Carlisle and Girard and that’s just the beginning.

The department of municipal development started the project last month. They are repaving the half-mile stretch of Lomas and once that’s complete they will redo the striping. The city says it’s been more than a decade since that stretch has had a makeover.

Next summer they have plans to do the same road treatment on Lomas between Girard and University. That doesn’t include the intersection of Lomas and University which has been in horrid shape and hasn’t been redone since the ’90s. The Department of Municipal Development officials say they are working to reconstruct that intersection but no set date on when that will start.

“This road is a major corridor for the city of Albuquerque. We want to help with pedestrian accessibility we also want to make sure the road is up to date and is appropriate for everybody that’s driving on it,” says DMD spokesperson Johnny Chandler.

People who live near the busy road say they can’t help but notice the bumps and cracks and they are glad to see crews out making the repairs. “That’s the par for streets in Albuquerque together I think whatever can be done to improve the roads during this time and give people jobs is great,” says neighbor Pam Brown.

They are also improving ADA accessibility on the sidewalks, adding new curb ramps, new gutters, and sidewalk slabs. The current Lomas project costs $1.2 million and it’s set to be completed by late July. DMD officials say this repaving job should make for smoother driving for at least ten years.