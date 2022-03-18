ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a school, a gym, and a busy food and retail hub nearby, one Albuquerque street can get pretty congested. Now, one city councilor has a plan to keep drivers and pedestrians safe in that area.

When school is out at The 21st Century Public Academy on Cutler near Morningside, dozens of students begin making their journey home. “It is a hard intersection for drop-offs and pick-ups,” said Jessica Martinez, a parent picking up her student from the school.

Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn says over the years, the intersection has become more congested. With businesses like Stone Age Gym and Green Jeans, it’s become a popular area for people to hang out. “There’s a lot of traffic for those areas,” said Martinez.

Councilor Fieblkorn says she appreciates the growth, but the intersection has not been updated to accommodate the heavy traffic. “If you’re on foot you don’t feel super safe,” said Fiebelkorn. That’s why she’s sponsoring a resolution, that if approved, would add two more stop signs to the Cutler, Morningside intersection, making it a three-way stop. The upgrades would also include crosswalks.

Fiebelkorn says her number one priority is safety, especially for the students at the school. Parents say the school does a good job at keeping their kids safe, but the upgrades would give them a little more peace of mind.

They did not want to be on camera, but school leadership at the 21st Century Academy did say they are in full support of the upgrades. The resolution will be introduced during Monday’s City Council meeting.