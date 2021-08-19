Neighbors react to manhunt following police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a morning of panic for neighbors who say they heard shot after shot. Sky News 13 also caught what was happening in the surrounding streets after the shootout as police fanned out on the streets looking for a suspect on the loose.

The hours-long search impacted schools and businesses in the area. There is also video of the SWAT team just down the street.

Footage from Sky News 13 just before 11 a.m. shows a long stretch of Juan Tabo was blocked off and lined with law enforcement vehicles from agencies around the metro area including the Valencia and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Offices, State Police, Rio Rancho Police, and the FBI. This was shortly after it was reported that four officers had been injured, three of them shot by a robbery suspect at the Dutch Bros off Juan Tabo and Mountain.

Albuquerque Public Schools said six nearby schools were put in a shelter-in-place for hours because of the police activity. Around 11:10 a.m. Sky News shows the SWAT team going inside and around a home near the Dutch Bros.

News 13 is waiting to hear back from APD for more information about what came out of this search. A woman whose aunt lives within sight of the Dutch Bros says she came rushing outside when she heard the gunshots Thursday morning. “All I could see was people trying to get out of that parking lot as fast as they could, but there’s only one way out. And, I just continuously heard the pop, pop, pop,” Becki Dougherty said.

She says drivers were in line to get their coffee and scrambled to get out of there. She added that she was scared that there was still one suspect on the run for hours.

Police are still processing the scene, APD’s mobile crime lab, and a long line of police cruisers have been parked down Juan Tabo for hours. City officials at a press conference this afternoon said that while this case is ongoing, state police will continue to help assist with calls in the metro over the next few days.