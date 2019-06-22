Business owners say rainbow crosswalks covered in oil stains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The saga of the controversial rainbow crosswalks in Nob Hill continues tonight, after business owners say they’re not holding up to the wear and tear that was promised.

In less than a month since the city put the rainbow crosswalks in Nob Hill, they’ve been celebrated, vandalized, and now they’re covered in oil stains.

The city installed four rainbow crosswalks at Central and Morningside at the beginning of this month, spending $30,000. That is three times the amount of a regular white crosswalk.

The city says the cost will eventually even out because the materials used to create the rainbow will make it last about 10-years. In comparison, the white crosswalks cost $10,000, but will only last 2-3 years.

In less than a month, oil stains have appeared on every single color and side of the crosswalks. Because of that, business owners nearby say they don’t understand how it’s supposed to last a decade.

“It’s pretty obvious that it’s not going to last 10 years. If it lasts a year without looking hideous, I’d be very surprised,” says Robert Herrington of Town House Antique Mall.

Video shows two nearby white crosswalks with no oil spots on any of them, but the paint is clearly fading.

Herrington also says he saw city crews spending hours trying to clean the vandalism from the motorcyclist earlier this month. He says they were unable to get it fully cleaned.

A spokesperson with the city says all crosswalks across the city are on a rotation to be cleaned. Stay tuned to KRQE News 13 at 10:00 p.m. for more on what the city has to say.

