Business owner seeks help finding people who dumped debris

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says an Albuquerque salon owner is responsible for clearing a huge mess behind her business, but she wasn’t the one who left it there.

Strandz Salon owner Jeanne Shaw is now trying to track down who, a week ago, dumped a pile of rocks and dirt that is still blocking an alleyway behind her business off San Mateo and Candelaria.

“I cannot believe this! This is something that is bizarre,” Shaw exclaimed about the pile of landscaping debris.

Video from the neighboring business’ surveillance cameras that captured the crime got deleted. Shaw’s only hint at who could have left the mess is from snapshots taken from the footage.

“[There was] a very bright red trailer and we watched the two men dump it,” she explained.

Shaw is now trying to track those two men down because after reporting the mess to 311, she said the city told her she’s the one responsible for clearing it.

According to the weed and litter ordinance in place since the ’80s, property owners are responsible for keeping their adjacent alleyways clear. “I’ll be getting a citation and if it’s not cleaned up in 30 days, I will get a summons to court,” Shaw said.

Shaw said that despite the hassle, she’s grateful for helpful neighbors who have helped get the pile down to a fraction of what it was a week earlier. “Neighbors on Nextdoor have been picking up rock to help me out. Buckets of rock, hauling it away for me,” she said.

She just wants whoever did this to own up to it. “It just bothers me because I had nothing to do with this,” she said.

Shaw could face up to a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail if she doesn’t get it all cleaned up and has to go to court. Although, it looks like that may not happen. Shaw said an anonymous person has volunteered to clear the whole pile for her later on Tuesday.