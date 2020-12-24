Business offers locally produced food delivered right to your front door

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With big box stores offering grocery delivery options, some New Mexicans are opting to support local instead. “I’ve never done like food delivery to my door or nothing like HelloFresh or anything like that,” said Erin Grimmitt.

Grimmitt is new to New Mexico but she is already tasting everything the state has to offer. “I love the idea like a farmers’ market to your door which is perfect,” said Grimmitt.

Grimmitt subscribed to New Mexico Harvest a company that connects you with farmers in every corner of the state. “They have so much stuff it’s really awesome,” said Grimmitt.

An online store shows customers what each farm has. Customers pick what they want and put it in their “cart” just like they would at a normal grocery store. Once the items are in the cart, they get a weekly delivery right to their front door.

“I really like to just change it up and try as many new things possible,” said Grimmitt. One week she happened to forget to make a selection, but they picked for her which made for some interesting meals that week.

“It forces you to try new recipes cause you’ve never heard of these vegetables,” said Grimmitt. The company supports over 50 New Mexico farms along the way.

“We’re working with the local farmers to create a direct consumer relationship from the seed, to the family, everything has been committed,” said New Mexico Harvest President, Thomas Swendson. This gives farmers peace of mind knowing that what they are growing, won’t go to waste.

“You could go to the grocery store and get that same piece of produce but it probably wasn’t grown in New Mexico,” said Grimmitt. It makes each meal special and unique.

“Even if it’s a little bit more money than I might spend at the grocery store in my mind it’s so worth it because you are helping so many people,” said Grimmitt. Right now, the delivery service is only offered in Albuquerque and Los Alamos but they hope to continue to grow to cover the entire state.

