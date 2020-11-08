Business debuts unique way to continue outdoor dining through winter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From space heaters to enclosed tents, restaurants are doing what they can to survive the pandemic. And with cooler weather coming, many are looking to find ways for customers to feel comfortable eating outdoors. The Ivy Tearoom in Northwest Albuquerque is debuting a new way to do just that.

“So, I have three total,” Amanda Ng, owner of The Ivy Tearoom, said. “Once we tested it out and we saw it could stay warm, that’s when I decided to bring them to the new tea room.”

After getting inspiration from eateries in London, Ng got three ‘igloos’ for people to dine and drink tea in their outdoor space nearly year-round. Ng planned on getting these igloos long before the pandemic but said they are proving to be extra helpful now.

“For guests who don’t feel comfortable dining in yet, they do want to be outside, this is a nice option,” she said. “What’s nice is it’s private so they don’t need to worry about other guests being with them they can be by themselves.”

The must-reserve igloo has two windows for ventilation. The Ivy Tearoom also uses special spray to sanitize the furniture and pillows. “You spray it on, you brush it,” Ng said. “It’s said to be completely anti-bacterial.”

The igloos are also aired out in between each party. “So, after they leave, there’s a full hour where we can clean, sanitize, and make sure it’s as safe as possible,” Ng said.

Each igloo cost about $1,100 each and the experience costs about $40 per person. Ng said they are already getting booked up.