ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Put in a place to help keep the Albuquerque Police Department in check when it comes to use of force cases, the Civilian Police Oversight Agency Board is now saying they're not getting the information they need from the department to do their job. Now, they're letting a federal judge know about it.

In a letter written to a federal judge, the executive director of the CPOA lists a number of complaints with APD and the city. One of the main issues is not getting the proper documents in a timely manner from APD when it comes to use of force cases.