Burqueños weigh in on future of community safety department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The results of a six-month public engagement process conducted by the city of Albuquerque are in. The survey, launched in June of 2020, was geared towards shaping the city’s first-of-its-kind Community Safety Department.

Officials say they received more than 2,800 survey responses, 1,000 public comments, 100 stakeholder meetings, and seven virtual, facilitated events with more than 400 people. The report, released Thursday, outlines dozens of groups that department and administration leaders met with for input and summarizes the findings of the survey, public comments, and the virtually-facilitated engagement events.

The goal of the department would be to send the right response at the right time by dispatching unarmed first-responders trained in behavioral health and on-scene assistance to calls for non-life-threatening, crisis-related scenarios. Depending on the situation, these first-responders could be sent alongside police and fire crews.