Burque Taco Club events continue to raise funds for local nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Burque Taco Club has been able to innovate ways to fundraise, work with nonprofits, and strengthen the community through COVID-safe events. Club President Justin Gomez provides a recap of how this year has been for the organization.

The Burque Taco Club is a community of volunteers that meet up once a month to hold fundraising events and raise money for nonprofit organizations by partnering with businesses and restaurants. Despite the pandemic, the club has been able to raise money for Haven House, PB&J Family Services, YDI, and Mandy’s Farm by hosting socially distanced and curbside events.

The Burque Taco Club’s latest event takes place during the entire month of November. In a partnership with Duran’s Pharmacy, a portion of proceeds from every taco plate sold at the diner will go towards YDI and helping New Mexico youth. For more information on the Burque Taco Club and their upcoming events, follow the group on Facebook and Instagram.

