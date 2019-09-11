Burque Niños Block Party to entertain and help local kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, you have an opportunity to rock out to some music and help out children in our community.

The Burque Niños Block Party will have all of that and more. Happening at the Mauger Estate Bed and Breakfast, the event is to benefit CLN Kids, a organization dedicated to ending child homelessness in the community. “While the kiddos are out getting a good education on one end, we are helping the parents find a job or get an education, ” CLNKids Development Director Ashley Martinez said.

The event came about after another event’s plans fell through. Stephanie Carrodegua, owner of the Mauger Estate B&B, was already trying to plan an event with local promoter, Barney Lopez, who was in talks with Martinez about the block party. “It was serendipitous, we got really lucky how everything fell into place,” said Carrodegua.

The bed and breakfast is located at at 701 Roma Ave NW and the event will be open from noon-6 p.m. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.