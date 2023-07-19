ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Development Agency in partnership with Mariposa Music is bringing back Burque Live. The family-friendly music and entertainment event will take place in downtown Albuquerque.

Last summer, the series activated new and current downtown music venues to show off all of the amazing musicians and artists have to offer. The event will bring nearly 100 live performances to the streets, restaurants, and cafes of downtown Albuquerque. This year the plan is to expand the series to include more entertainment options with Burque Live Block Parties. They also hope to add larger music headliners with Burque Live Street concerts.