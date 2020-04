‘Burque Bingo’ game available online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new way to test if you’re a true Burqueño.

Rise ABQ came out with a ‘Burque Bingo’ card on social media. Items to check off include if you’ve been to Balloon Fiesta, hiked the Sandias, been asked about Breaking Bad, and heard Slash say “It’s all sick.”

You can check out the post on Instagram.

