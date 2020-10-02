Burial service held for unclaimed county residents

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A burial service Thursday honored more than 100 Bernalillo County residents whose remains went unclaimed. It’s part of the county’s Unclaimed and Indigent Cremation program.

The program ensures a burial ceremony for those who would not otherwise have one. This year’s ceremony at Fairview Cemetery was not open to the public because of COVID, but county leaders were there to say some words for the dead.