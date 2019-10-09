Burglary suspect arrested just a week after being released from prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal released from prison just seven days ago is back behind bars. Now, the state is working to keep him there after he was arrested for burglary.

In a motion for pre-trial detention, the state calls Brandon Baker a danger to the community, saying there are no conditions of release that will keep the community safe. He just got out of prison for carjacking a truck and leading Albuquerque police on a wild chase five years ago.

An Albuquerque woman says she’s making plans to enhance security at her Four Hills home. “There’s all these things that I’m going to have to do just to make myself feel comfortable,” she says.

She didn’t want to show her face or use her name because these upgrades come after police say repeat offender Brandon Baker broke into her home early Monday morning.

“Before I know it, I could hear the screen being opened. It didn’t take them five seconds to get into that window,” she says.

The woman says she hid in the closet and called 911. “I just kept telling her, ‘Please hurry God, please hurry,'” she says.

Baker, 28, was just released from prison a week before breaking into her home. Back in 2014, he carjacked a man and led police on a 30-minute chase. At one point, Baker started ramming into cop cars, causing one to blow its airbag.

Baker was sentenced to nine years, but Judge Charles Brown suspended four of them.

“What are we going to do? Because we are not being protected by the courts. I believe the police are doing everything they can,” says Judy Young.

People who live in the area say after what happened to their neighbor, anyone could fall victim to a repeat offender.

“It seems like the prison is just an open door. The police are here, they get the people, they put them in prison, they let them out, they are back out and they do it again,” says Mary Emery.

The woman never confronted Baker. She was not harmed during the break-in. Baker has a detention hearing on Friday.