Bureau of Reclamation celebrates 50th anniversary of San Juan Chama Project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reports that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the San Juan Chama Project that marks five decades of water delivery to New Mexico communities, recreationists, and farmers. According to a press release, the project made its first official diversions in Colorado and deliveries of water through Azotea Tunnel and into northern New Mexico’s Willow Creek for storage in Heron Resovoir on March 26, 1971.

The Bureau states that the project is made up of a series of three diversion dams and three tunnels that divert water from the Navajo, Little Navajo, and Rio Blanco in southern Colorado to Heron Reservoir in northern New Mexico. The rivers are tributaries of the San Juan River which itself is a tributary of the Colorado River.

The Heron Reservoir located just off the Rio Chama upstream from El Vado Reservoir is the storage feature of the project. The press release states that Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District were the initial entities to sign up to pay Reclamation for construction of the project to be used to supplement their water supplies.

The Bureau reports that 50 years later, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority and the City and County of Santa Fe have constructed drinking water projects that use their share of the water. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District reportedly has continuously used its share of water to supplement native irrigation supplies from the Rio Grande.

Additional entities that receive portions of the supply from the project include Jicarilla Apache Nation, Pueblo of Taos, Nambe, Pojoaque, San Ildefonso, Tesuque and Ohkay Owingeh, Los Alamos County, Pojoaque Valley Irrigation District, and the cities or towns of Belen, Española, Bernalillo, Taos, Los Lunas, Red River, Taos Ski Velley and El Prado. Additionally, a small portion is federally allocated o the recreation pool at Cochiti Reservoir.

The Reclamation reports it has leased about 750,000 acre-feet of San Juan Chama Project water from the project beneficiaries over the last 20 years to supplement the flow of the Middle Rio Grande for environment purposes.