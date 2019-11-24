Bullied boy honored at basketball game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque boy bullied at school received a well-deserved special moment Saturday.

News 13 previously reported on 11-year-old Isaiah Sainz from George I. Sanchez Elementary School. He says he was pushed by a group of bullies for no reason, leading to a broken wrist earlier this month.

Pro basketball team, the New Mexico Bullsnakes, heard about his story and invited him and his family to tonight’s game. At half-time, the team honored Isaiah, who even got the chance to take a photo with the whole squad.

Isaiah says it’s a moment he’ll always remember. “It feels really special, it feels really good. I’m so proud. I like how everyone has been there for and the Bullsnakes have,” says Isaiah.

It turns out Isaiah was a good luck charm. The Bullsnakes won Saturday’s game.