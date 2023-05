ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is celebrating the birthday of ‘Bulan’ the orangutan. Bulan turned one-year-old Monday.

His orangutan family and friends celebrated with him and they were treated to special orangutan-approved smores. These specials snacks included primate biscuits, applesauce, hazelnut spread and marshmallows.