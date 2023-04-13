ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A defense contractor is the first to set up shop at a new multi-use development at Kirtland Air Force Base.

Northrop Grumman cut the ribbon Thursday on a new 27,000-square-foot building located at the Max Q site.

The facility supports space systems, engineering, cybersecurity services, and integrated mission operations for Kirtland and its other military customers.

The Max Q Project looks to turn 70-plus acres of vacant base land at Gibson and Carlisle into office, laboratory, and retail space.

Northrup Grumman’s arrival was a part of the first phase of that development.

“It helps us keep tight with what they need. It helps us keep tight with what’s happening in the mission, and keep our engineers and scientists and operators close to the mission,” said Security Systems VP Matt Verock.

Max Q has been in the works for nearly a decade.