ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A once-popular BBQ restaurant that shut down is getting new life after being vacant for about a year. The new tenants are paying homage to the previous owners.

The building off Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez used to be the home of the popular BBQ joint, Quarters. It’s been vacant for about a year; that is, until now. Renee Rodriguez and Marco Sirena recently moved in, bringing their food truck, La Sirenita, into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. “It was kind of scary, to be honest; Quarters is the oldest BBQ restaurant in Albuquerque,” said Marco Sirena, co-owner.

They’re sticking to their usual menu serving primarily Mexican food but with the recent expansion, comes some new, but familiar, entrees. That means some of your old favorites from Quarters will be offered too. “When he gave us the blessing to use his recipes, that wasn’t something we were anticipating,” said Rodriguez.

While Mexican food and BBQ don’t typically go together, within these walls it’s the only thing that really makes sense. “They came to me, with a good concept I liked it, and I am 100% on their team,” said Connie Nellos, Quarters owner.

Nellos has owned the building since 1970, getting married there and opening the once-booming restaurant. He’s happy to see the building full of life again. “I tasted their BBQ and it’s wonderful, people need to come down and taste it along with their Mexican food it’s a big time winner,” said Nellos.

Marco and Renee are looking forward to the new chapter. The La Sirenita food truck will still be operating.