ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a building fire in the southeast part of the city on Sunday.

Around 9 a.m., AFR was called to the area of Trumbull and Louisiana. Upon their arrival, firefighters said they were met with flames and smoke coming from the interior of the building.

Due to previous fires and the instability of the structure, responders decided to take a defensive approach.

They managed to get the flames under control within 10 minutes, but the building was a total loss.

No injuries have been reported. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.