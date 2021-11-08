Building Better Boards with People of Color strives to create representative boards of directors

WATCH: Full interview with Jill van Nortwick and Pamelya Herndon, co-founders of Building Better Boards with People of Color

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Building Better Boards with People of Color is a project that trains people of color for board positions while also providing a variety of network opportunities. The project envisions New Mexico as having truly representative boards of directors who are diverse in their thinking and decision-making.

Co-founders of the project, Jill Van Nortwick and Pamelya Herndon discuss what they are doing to diversify New Mexico boards. The program features a curriculum that is designed to run for two hours per month for five months and covers both structural and cultural paths of information.

Following graduation from the program, Building Better Boards offers ongoing counsel. The program’s first group has already graduated and has been placed on various local, regional, and national boards including nonprofits, government-funded, and foundations.

For more information on the program or to sign up to be on the board, visit buildingbetterboardswithpeopleofcolor.com.

