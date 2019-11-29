Build your own printer, learn about rocketry during Be Greater Than Average STEM winter camps

Starting in December, Be Greater Than Average will be hosting four STEM winter camps. These camps will include rocketry, Minecraft, and building your own 3D printer.

CEO of Be Greater Than Average, Dr. Shelly Gruenig and interns Jared Cannon and David Ornelas discuss all the camps have to offer and how you can enroll your child in these opportunities today.

Camps include Rocketry for children ages 6 to 9 years old, Rocketry for kids ages 10 and older, Minecraft for ages 8 to 17, and Build Your Own 3D Printer for ages 10 and up. Camps will be held at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum and will run on December 30, 31, and January 2 and 3.

These award-winning camps are staffed by an 11-time state champion robotics team. A peer learning model is used to engage students of all ages to learn.

As part of the programs’ Black Friday Special, register before midnight and use the code KRQE for to receive a special discount! The deadline to register is December 23 and space is limited.

Be Greater Than Average teaches students about the technology of robotics and emphasizes critical management skills including working in a collaborative team environment. Over the past six years, the program has served over 1,000 students in a dynamic learning environment.

Winter Camps