Bugs Bunny, hidden roadrunners featured in new Balloon Fiesta poster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new poster for this year’s Balloon Fiesta has been unveiled. It features a character new to Fiesta.

Since 2018, artist Daniel Killen has featured the Roadrunner and Wile E. Coyote on the poster. This year will be no different, only Bugs Bunny now makes an appearance. Killen says Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote appear in the same balloon while Bugs is in the middle of a chile field.

“And he’s looking at his map wondering if he’s made it to Albuquerque. Did he make the left turn? Did he make the right turn? Did he make the correct turn? So now, the Road Runner and Coyote are coming up behind Bugs Bunny with a marker – a bean bag which they’re going to drop on him with a big white “X” on the ground, oblivious to Bugs,” said Killen.

Every year since 2006, there has been a hidden roadrunner in the poster. This year, there is also a separate hidden roadrunner somewhere in the poster.