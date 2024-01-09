ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A beloved local Christmas light display has moved a lot over the years. Now it’s returning to where it all started. “It’s bittersweet,” said Ronnie Torres, Curator of Bugg Lights Museum in Belen.

After nine years of holiday joy, the lights came down and the movement stopped at the Bugg Lights Museum. “Our whole job was just preserving everything, keeping it as safe as possible,” said Torres.

The history of the Bugg lights actually goes back decades. It was 1971 when the Bugg family first put up the festive display at their home in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights.

But after its popularity exploded, and neighbors complained about the crowds, the display moved to a Santa Fe shopping center, then to Albuquerque’s Menaul school and Belen’s Harvey House Museum before occupying its own museum in Belen.

Over the years they’ve fixed up favorites like the penguins, the carousel, and more. But last year, the curator and the volunteers called the family, saying they could no longer keep the museum going. “It takes a lot of time and effort to run the lights,” said Jared Bugg, Nathan Bugg grandson.

Jared Bugg, along with his brother and his uncle, decided it was up to them to keep their grandpa’s legacy of holiday lights going. “We thought about it, and we thought it was a good idea to bring them back, bring them back to Albuquerque, bring them back to their original spot,” said Bugg.

It’s headed back to the Northeast Heights, after almost two decades those at the Museum think this time will be different. “They get welcomed a little differently this time, that the neighbors embrace them. than the city embraces them, and they realize what a treasure they have,” said Torres.

Torres said the last year of them hosting the lights they had roughly 5,000 visitors and received over $8,000 worth of donations that went to Belen food pantry.

Bugg said he can’t wait to see the joy in people’s faces as he did when he was growing up. “There is going to be some change it’s going to be a little more crowded as opposed as to how it was before a little more spread out through the yard,” said Bugg.

The Bugg say they plan to put up the new display in November.