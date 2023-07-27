ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – July 28th is Buffalo Soldiers Day and the Historic Fairview Cemetery is holding a salute to their legacy. Buffalo soldiers day commemorates the African American Army Soldiers’ contributions to the nation.

There are 13 Buffalo Soldiers buried in Albuquerque’s Historic Fairview Cemetery. On Friday, July 28, at 9:30 a.m., the cemetery will hold a salute to the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers at the flagpole next to the American Legion #2 burial area inside the cemetery, located at 700 Yale Blvd. SE. The program will include the raising of a specially designed Buffalo Soldiers flag, the introduction of Buffalo Soldier markers, speakers, and a motorcycle procession in the cemetery.

The event is free. Cemetery T-shirts will be available for $20. For more information visit historicfairviewcemeteryabq.org.