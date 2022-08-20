ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a lot to do at a horse adoption event early Saturday. It was also a celebration of years of service from the Walkin’ in Circles Ranch. The “Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews Adopt-a-Thon and Festival” took over the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse Arena from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It featured 13 horses that were looking for a forever home, as well as live music, food trucks, and beer. There were also demonstrations from local horse experts, including APD’s Mounted Police, live team drills, and “equi-yoga.”

All of the proceeds are going to the New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin ‘N Circles Ranch, which has been rehabilitating horses for 20 years.